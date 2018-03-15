Booker (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Raptors.

Booker is dealing with a sprained right ankle and will test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. However, with the Pacers playing at 7:00 p.m. ET, his status should be updated again prior to lineup lock, so his listing as a game-time decision shouldn't be a huge problem for those interested in Booker due to Domantas Sabonis' (ankle) absence.