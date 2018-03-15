Booker (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's matchup with the Raptors.

Booker tweaked his right ankle earlier in the week, but after testing it out during his pregame routine, feels healthy enough to give it a go as usual. It's a solid break for the Pacers, as Booker should help pick up the slack in the frontcourt with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) having been ruled out. Look for a slight uptick in minutes for Booker as long as he doesn't deal with any sort of in-game setbacks.