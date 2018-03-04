Pacers' Trevor Booker: Officially signs with Indiana
Booker signed with the Pacers on Saturday.
This move was forecast a few days ago, but Booker needed to clear waivers first. The eight-year NBA veteran is expected to provide some front court depth.
