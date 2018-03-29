Pacers' Trevor Booker: Out Thursday vs. Kings
Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Booker logged just two minutes before being pulled from Tuesday's contest with a sprained ankle. After trying to test it out during shootaround Thursday morning, the discomfort is too much to play through. His next shot to get back on the court will be Sunday against the Clippers and in the meantime, Thad Young and Domantas Sabonis could see a few more minutes in the frontcourt.
