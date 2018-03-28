Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Thursday
Booker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Booker was forced to leave Tuesday's contest early with a sprained right ankle, limiting the big man to just two total minutes. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely a day ahead of Thursday's game is encouraging that the injury isn't anything overly serious, though look for him to test it out during morning shootaround before a final word on his availability is provided. If Booker ends up missing time, both Thad Young and Domantas Sabonis could be in line for a handful more minutes.
