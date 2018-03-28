Booker sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return.

Booker appeared to roll the ankle in the first half of Tuesday's contest, eventually hobbling to the locker room under his own power. He'll likely be reevaluated during halftime, so look for another update to be provided shortly. The Pacers did get Domantas Sabonis (ankle) back for Tuesday's contest, so he should be able to absorb most of Booker's minutes if he can't ultimately return.