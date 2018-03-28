Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable to return Tuesday
Booker sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return.
Booker appeared to roll the ankle in the first half of Tuesday's contest, eventually hobbling to the locker room under his own power. He'll likely be reevaluated during halftime, so look for another update to be provided shortly. The Pacers did get Domantas Sabonis (ankle) back for Tuesday's contest, so he should be able to absorb most of Booker's minutes if he can't ultimately return.
More News
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Good to go Thursday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Expected to see limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Won't make team debut Monday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...