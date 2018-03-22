Pacers' Trevor Booker: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Booker managed 10 points (5-8 FG), four rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 loss to the Pelicans.
Booker was the only Pacer to shoot better than 44 percent from the field, as both teams mostly struggled offensively. Booker has provided some depth at a position where the team was severely lacking behind Thaddeus Young, but the 30-year-old backup power forward is only a worthwhile fantasy option in deeper leagues.
