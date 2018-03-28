Pacers' Trevor Booker: Sprains ankle, won't return Tuesday
Booker (ankle) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Booker exited the contest in the first half after suffering a sprained right ankle and after being evaluated during halftime, the decision was made to shut him down for the rest of the game. The exact severity of the ankle sprain is still somewhat unclear, though Booker can now be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Kings for the time being. Guys like Thad Young and Domantas Sabonis could see a slight uptick in minutes if Booker misses time.
