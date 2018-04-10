Pacers' Trevor Booker: Starting at power forward Tuesday
Booker will start at power forward for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.
It was originally reported the Domantas Sabonis would start in place of the resting Thad Young, though the lineup has since been revised and Booker will run with the first unit instead. Booker will likely see a slightly elevated role from the 17.8 minutes he's averaged over the last four games, though he still shouldn't be relied upon for huge minutes considering the Pacers will likely want to keep their veteran as fresh as possible for their upcoming playoff run.
More News
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Posts 11 points as first unit sits on Friday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Available Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Listed as game-time call•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Out Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Sprains ankle, won't return Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....