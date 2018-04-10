Booker will start at power forward for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

It was originally reported the Domantas Sabonis would start in place of the resting Thad Young, though the lineup has since been revised and Booker will run with the first unit instead. Booker will likely see a slightly elevated role from the 17.8 minutes he's averaged over the last four games, though he still shouldn't be relied upon for huge minutes considering the Pacers will likely want to keep their veteran as fresh as possible for their upcoming playoff run.