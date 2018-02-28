Booker, who was waived by the Sixers on Wednesday, will sign a minimum deal with the Pacers for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Booker still has to go through waivers, so this deal likely won't go official for a few days yet. That said, once he does arrive in Indiana, he'll provide some much needed depth in the frontcourt and will likely fight for backup power forward minutes right away behind Thaddeus Young. Look for Booker to have a steady rotation role, though it likely won't be more than minutes in the teens most nights, which will continue to limit his utility in fantasy leagues. Booker won't be ready for Wednesday's tilt with Atlanta, which makes Friday's game against Milwaukee his first opportunity to make his Pacers debut.