Pacers' Trevor Booker: Won't make team debut Monday
Booker (coach's decision) will sit out Monday's game against the Bucks, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Booker officially signed with the Pacers over the weekend and despite being expected to make his team debut Monday, it appears it will have to wait until Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz. That said, coach Nate McMillan did indicate he expects Booker to be a part of the regular rotation once he's cleared. How big of a workload that means is still somewhat in the air, however, and Booker still has to compete with the likes of Thad Young and Domanatas Sabonis for playing time, so it may just be a situation to monitor for the time being.
