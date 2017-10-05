McKinney-Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.

The undrafted rookie continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, though the longer he sits out, the less chance he has for making the final roster. McKinney-Jones will look to make his return on Monday against the Pistons, but he'll likely need to put in a full practice prior to it in order to be cleared. McKinney-Jones faces may have to start the upcoming campaign in the G-League..