Pacers' Trey McKinney-Jones: Out for Friday's exhibition
McKinney-Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.
The undrafted rookie continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, though the longer he sits out, the less chance he has for making the final roster. McKinney-Jones will look to make his return on Monday against the Pistons, but he'll likely need to put in a full practice prior to it in order to be cleared. McKinney-Jones faces may have to start the upcoming campaign in the G-League..
