Pacers' Trey McKinney-Jones: Out Wednesday vs. Bucks
McKinney-Jones will not play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Bucks due to a shoulder injury, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.
McKinney-Jones, an undrafted rookie from 2013, signed a training camp deal with the team in early September. He started all 48 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League last season, posting 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 35.7 minutes per game. The team will seemingly want to get an in-game look at him, but it won't come Wednesday.
