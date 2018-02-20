McKinney-Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McKinney-Jones, an undrafted shooting guard from 2013 out of Miami, has played 26 games in the G-League this season for the Mad Ants. In those games, he's averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes. He also takes 2.0 three-point attempts per game and makes them at a 37.3 percent clip. He'll likely compete most directly with Joe Young for playing time on the Pacers for the duration of his 10-day deal.