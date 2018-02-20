Pacers' Trey McKinney-Jones: Signs 10-day deal with Indiana
McKinney-Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McKinney-Jones, an undrafted shooting guard from 2013 out of Miami, has played 26 games in the G-League this season for the Mad Ants. In those games, he's averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes. He also takes 2.0 three-point attempts per game and makes them at a 37.3 percent clip. He'll likely compete most directly with Joe Young for playing time on the Pacers for the duration of his 10-day deal.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...