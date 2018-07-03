Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Agrees to deal with Pacers
Evans and the Pacers agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $12 million contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
Evans' career was trending in the wrong direction after a forgettable season with the Pelicans and Kings in 2016-17, but he bounced back in a big way after joining the Grizzlies on a one-year deal last summer. While Evans missed 30 games due to injuries and tanking, he averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, all while shooting 45.21 percent form the field and nearly 40 percent from three. The second number, in particular, represented a substantial jump for the 28-year-old, who's a career 21.8 percent shooter from deep. Evans doesn't necessarily have a clear path to a starting role in Indiana, but his ability to play three positions should keep him on the floor in an inflated version of the super-sixth-man role vacated by the departure of Lance Stephenson.
