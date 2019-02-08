Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Another mediocre start
Evans put up eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes Thursday in the Pacers' 116-92 win over the Clippers.
Evans drew his second straight start at shooting guard but once again failed to do much with the opportunity and lost playing time to Cory Joseph as a result. Both Joseph and Evans are expected to see their respective fantasy stocks take a further hit once Wesley Matthews officially joins the team after his buyout from the Knicks is completed. It's probably safe to drop Evans in most 12- and 14-team leagues at this point.
