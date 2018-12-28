Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Available to play Friday

Evans (knee) has been cleared to take the court Friday against Detroit, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans was previously listed as a game-time decision for Friday's tilt due to a knee injury, but he's since been given the green light. He's averaging 8.6 points along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 16.0 minutes in his previous five matchups.

