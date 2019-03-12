Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Avoids injury report
Evans (illness) doesn't appear on the Pacers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Evans has apparently moved past the upper-respiratory infection that kept him out of Sunday's 106-89 loss to the 76ers. He should rejoin Indiana's backcourt rotation Tuesday, likely handling a 10-to-15-minute role.
