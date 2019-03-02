Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play
Evans (illness) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans missed the Pacers' two prior games due to food poisoning. However, he's recovered and will make his return Saturday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 8.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 17.4 minutes.
