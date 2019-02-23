Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Saturday

Evans (ankle) will be available Saturday against the Wizards, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Evans has been nursing left ankle soreness, but he'll fight through the injury to play Saturday. Over the past three games, he's averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.

