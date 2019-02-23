Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Saturday
Evans (ankle) will be available Saturday against the Wizards, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Evans has been nursing left ankle soreness, but he'll fight through the injury to play Saturday. Over the past three games, he's averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...