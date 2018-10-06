Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Saturday
Evans (ankle) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Evans will make his team debut Saturday after recovering from a sprained ankle. With the Pacers' usual starters out, Evans could see high usage.
