Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play

Evans (ankle) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Evans' status was unclear due to a sprained left ankle, but the veteran will play through the injury. Over his past seven appearances, Evans is averaging 7.4 points on 33.9 percent shooting, 3.1 assists and 2.7 boards across 18.9 minutes.

