Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Collects 13 points Thursday

Evans totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 loss to the 76ers.

Despite the team's poor effort Thursday night, Evans was a bright spot again for the Pacers, contributing a solid scoring total from the bench in limited minutes. Evans should continue to compete for minutes in he continues shooting with confidence like he has of late.