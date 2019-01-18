Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Collects 13 points Thursday
Evans totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 loss to the 76ers.
Despite the team's poor effort Thursday night, Evans was a bright spot again for the Pacers, contributing a solid scoring total from the bench in limited minutes. Evans should continue to compete for minutes in he continues shooting with confidence like he has of late.
