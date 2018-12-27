Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Comes to life in return

Evans (knee) played 19 minutes off the bench and supplied 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 victory over the Hawks.

After missing three of the Pacers' preceding five contests with an injury that ultimately required fluid to be drained out of his knee, a refreshed Evans returned to action and delivered one of his most impressive outings of the season. Performances like this haven't been uncommon from Evans in the past, but heading into Wednesday, he had struggled to averages of 10.2 points (on 36.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per contest. Evans will probably need to build on his strong showing versus Atlanta with another quality game or two before fantasy players will want to reinvest in him after a prolonged down period.