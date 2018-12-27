Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Comes to life in return
Evans (knee) played 19 minutes off the bench and supplied 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 victory over the Hawks.
After missing three of the Pacers' preceding five contests with an injury that ultimately required fluid to be drained out of his knee, a refreshed Evans returned to action and delivered one of his most impressive outings of the season. Performances like this haven't been uncommon from Evans in the past, but heading into Wednesday, he had struggled to averages of 10.2 points (on 36.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per contest. Evans will probably need to build on his strong showing versus Atlanta with another quality game or two before fantasy players will want to reinvest in him after a prolonged down period.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...