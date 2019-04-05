Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Coming off bench Friday

Evans will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics.

With Wesley Matthews (hamstring) back in the fold, Evans will resume his usual role off the bench. Across his past 10 games as a reserve, he's averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.6 minutes.

