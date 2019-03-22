Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Continue surge in loss

Evans managed 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Evans' play was a bright spot for the second straight game, even as the Pacers' concerning skid extended to a fifth straight game. The 29-year-old wing has underachieved relative to his career norms throughout the season, but the boost up to 29 minutes in each of the last two games has given Evans enough of a platform to generate consecutive double-digit scoring efforts for the first time in March. With Indiana looking to right the ship and preserve playoff positioning, it wouldn't be inconceivable for coach Nate McMillan to shake up his first unit by affording Evans a starting opportunity or two in upcoming contests. However, even if he remains on the second unit, Evans' play the last two games would seemingly continue affording him a solid allotment of playing time.