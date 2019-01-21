Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Continues surge off bench

Evans tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in Sunday's 120-95 win over the Hornets.

Coach Nate McMillan continues to routinely hold Evans under 20 minutes per game, but the 29-year-old is finally starting to emerge as the second-unit standout the Pacers expected when they signed him to a one-year, $12.4 million deal this summer. Over his last six games, Evans has scored no fewer than 13 points while converting at a 49.3 percent clip from the field and 45 percent clip from three-point range.