Evans supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.

Evans made very good use of his modest time on the court, bouncing back from a forgettable 1-for-12 performance against the Spurs on Friday in the process. The 10-year veteran's shot has been well below its customary levels overall this season, but he's encouragingly drained 50.0 percent of his attempts in two of the last three games. Evans could potentially draw another start if Victor Oladipo (knee) sits for a sixth straight game Tuesday night against the Suns.