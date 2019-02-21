Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Dealing with ankle injury
Evans suffered a left ankle injury prior to the All-Star break and was limited at Thursday's practice, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
The fact that Evans was able to go through parts of practice is a positive sign, but is status is very much clouded as the Pacers head into a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set. Evans injured the ankle against Charlotte prior to the All-Star break, and the Pacers implied Thursday that they may send the guard for an MRI. Consider Evans questionable until further notice.
