Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Dealing with ankle injury

Evans suffered a left ankle injury prior to the All-Star break and was limited at Thursday's practice, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

The fact that Evans was able to go through parts of practice is a positive sign, but is status is very much clouded as the Pacers head into a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set. Evans injured the ankle against Charlotte prior to the All-Star break, and the Pacers implied Thursday that they may send the guard for an MRI. Consider Evans questionable until further notice.