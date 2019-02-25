Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Deemed available Monday

Evans (ankle) is available Monday against the Pistons.

Evans has been dealing with a bothersome left ankle recently, though the issue hasn't forced him to miss any time. He'll once again play through the injury Monday. Since the start of February, Evans is averaging 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.

