Evans had eight points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-94 win over the Jazz.

Evans drew the start in place of Victor Oladipo (knee) but struggled from the field. It's unclear whether Oladipo's sore knee will keep him sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, but if so Evans would likely draw another start. Those considering Evans in daily leagues will want to keep an eye on Oladipo's status.