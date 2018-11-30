Evans recorded nine points (2-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 loss to the Pacers.

With Victor Oladipo (knee) unable to go, Evans drew the start but didn't exactly light it up on Thursday. He only converted 2-of-10 shots (both threes) on the night, and his six turnovers didn't help matters. Despite this sub-par outing, Evans has put up some good stat lines in his first season with Indiana, but he's yet to enjoy enough minutes to give him the kind of fantasy relevance he had as a starter in Memphis.