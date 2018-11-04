Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Drops 17 off bench against Celtics
Evans scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-101 win over the Celtics.
He's been a spark of offense and one of the key members of the Pacers' second unit to begin the season, scoring in double digits in six of nine games while shooting 44.8 percent (13-for-29) from three-point range. Evans isn't seeing enough court time to be a consistent fantasy asset, but the 29-year-old can still fill up the bucket when he gets a chance.
