Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Drops team-high 23 in win over Heat
Evans scored 23 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 99-91 win over the Heat.
On a night when Victor Oladipo was uncharacteristically flat, the Pacers' bench came to the rescue, as Evans led the team in scoring while recording his first double-double of the season. The 29-year-old isn't seeing enough court time to have consistent fantasy value in most formats, but should an injury push him into a larger role, Evans still seems capable of making an impact.
