Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Enters starting lineup Monday
Coach Nate McMillan said Evans is starting Monday against the Jazz.
With Victor Oladipo unavailable due to a knee injury, Evans will enter the starting lineup for the first time all season and should benefit from an increased role. Through 15 games, Evans is averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 20.4 minutes.
