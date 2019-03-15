Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Expected back Saturday
Evans (personal) is expected to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans has missed the past two games due to personal reasons, and it seems everything has been resolved. A confirmation on his availability should arrive sometime Saturday before tipoff.
