Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Game-time call Friday
Evans is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a knee injury, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Evans wasn't listed on the injury report coming into Friday, so it's uncertain as to when he picked up the injury. He'll likely test it out during pregame warmups before determining whether he can go. Aaron Holiday could be in line for more minutes if Evans is sidelined.
