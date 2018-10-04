Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Game-time call Thursday
Evans did not practice Wednesday and is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Rockets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
It's not immediately clear why Evans was absent Wednesday. More information on his injury and status may arrive closer to tipoff. If he doesn't take the floor, Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott could see extra run.
