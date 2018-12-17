Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Game-time call
Evans (knee) will be a game-time decision Tuesday the Cavs, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans is apparently still nursing the right knee injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Knicks. The veteran was able to put in a limited practice Monday, though the Pacers will wait for Evans to test the issue out during morning shootaround before determining his availability for Tuesday's game.
