Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Heads to bench Wednesday

Evans will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bucks.

With Victor Oladipo (knee) returning to the starting lineup Wednesday, Evans will be pushed to the bench. The veteran guard still figures to play a large role considering Oladipo is under a minutes restriction for the time-being. Through 26 games, including 11 starts, Evans is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.3 minutes.