Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Heads to bench Wednesday
Evans will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bucks.
With Victor Oladipo (knee) returning to the starting lineup Wednesday, Evans will be pushed to the bench. The veteran guard still figures to play a large role considering Oladipo is under a minutes restriction for the time-being. Through 26 games, including 11 starts, Evans is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 in win•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Provides 12 points in start•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Draws start, posts nine points•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Contributes on scoreboard in win•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Dishes five dimes in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Enters starting lineup Monday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.