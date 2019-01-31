Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Joining team Friday

Evans (back), who is out Thursday against the Magic, will meet the Pacers in Miami tomorrow with hopes of playing in Saturday's matchup against the Heat, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans meeting the team in Miami is not a confirmation of his availability, and he should still tentatively be considered questionable. In Evans' absence Thursday, the Pacers will start Cory Joseph at shooting guard after being underwhelmed by Edmond Sumner's two previous starts.