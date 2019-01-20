Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Leads team over Mavs
Evans scored a team-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-99 win over the Mavericks.
While Victor Oladipo and the Pacers' starters did a number defensively on Luca Doncic and the Mavs, Evans stepped up and took care of business on the offensive end. The veteran guard has now scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch in only 19.4 minutes a night.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Collects 13 points Thursday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ties for team-high with 20 points•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 12 points in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Available to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Comes to life in return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....