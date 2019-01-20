Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Leads team over Mavs

Evans scored a team-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-99 win over the Mavericks.

While Victor Oladipo and the Pacers' starters did a number defensively on Luca Doncic and the Mavs, Evans stepped up and took care of business on the offensive end. The veteran guard has now scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch in only 19.4 minutes a night.