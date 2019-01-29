Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Listed out for Wednesday

Evans (back) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Evans' back injury he sustained in a car accident appears to be fairly serious, and given that he has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, it's possible the swingman doesn't join the Pacers for the four-game road trip. Indiana will likely have an official update on Evans' status for the next week soon, and Edmond Sumner is expected to remain in the starting lineup for as long as he is out.