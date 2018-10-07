Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Makes preseason debut Saturday

Evans had 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason loss to Memphis.

Evans made his Pacer debut Saturday after recovering from a sprained ankle. He was given the nod as the starter with a number of players being rested, however, this is not something that he should have to get used to. He is likely going to come off the bench as the primary sixth-man, a role that he has flourished in previously. He appeared a little rusty in this one but should be ready to go for opening night. Evans is worth a look in the middle rounds of most drafts but does come with a well-documented injury history.