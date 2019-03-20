Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Much improved performance in loss
Evans finished with 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, and seven assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Clippers.
Evans had his best game in quite some time Tuesday, ending with 19 points in 29 minutes. Darren Collison (quad) was a late scratching which allowed Evans to move into a more sizeable role. On the whole, Evans has been disappointing this season but if Collison is forced to miss further time, Evans could have some late-season value. He is worth a look if the minutes are there but certainly comes with an element of risk.
