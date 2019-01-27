Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Muted production in starting role
Evans started at shooting guard and contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 106-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Decent shooting aside, Evans was a flop in his first start since Dec. 10 while replacing the injured Victor Oladipo (knee). With Oladipo out for the season, Evans should see a noticeable bump in playing time, but it won't necessarily translate to an uptick in usage now that he's playing with more talent around him on the top unit. At least for Saturday's game, Evans' usage rate sat at 16.9 percent, 10 points below his season-long mark.
