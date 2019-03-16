Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Not on injury report

Evans (personal) is no longer listed in Indiana's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Denver.

Evans has missed the last three contests due to a personal matter, but he's slated to rejoin the team in time for Saturday's matchup. He's averaging 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his previous eight games.

