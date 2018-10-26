Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Out due to violation of team rules
Evans will miss Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a violation of team rules. Specifically, Evans showed up late to Friday's practice.
Evans' absence opens up 21.2 minutes per game for the Pacers, plus significant ballhandling responsibilities. Cory Joseph, Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott are all candidates to benefit.
