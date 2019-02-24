Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's win
Evans had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Wizards.
Evans finished with more turnovers (three) than anything else while earning just the ninth-most minutes on the team. He's still dealing with ankle soreness after suffering an injury against the Hornets back on Feb. 11, but he had reached double figures in scoring in each of the last three games. Overall though, Evans hasn't been able to maintain any semblance of consistency this season, and he's only a viable option in deep leagues.
