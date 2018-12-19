Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's loss

Evans had four points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Evans returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a knee injury. The 29-year-old veteran failed to make much of a statistical impact while Victor Oladipo was recently sidelined for an extended stretch, and given the team's slower pace of play, it seems pretty unlikely that Evans will be valuable in standard leagues unless a trade (or injuries) open up significant minutes.